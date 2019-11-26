“Satyamev Jayate BJP ka khel khatm” NCP spokesman tweets

High tension political drama in Maharashtra is nearing its climax with Ajit Pawar resigning as the Dy.CM of Maharashtra on Tuesday.CM Devendra Fadnavis has called for a press meet at 3:30 PM and is expected to resign as CM.

The NCP spokesman Nawab Malik tweeted in Hindi, “Satyamev Jayate BJP ka Khel khatam” after the SC ruling ordered the Fadnavis govt to face a floor test on Wednesday 5 PM, rejecting BJPs request of two weeks for proving majority. The supreme court had just withheld from revoking the governor’s order to invite Fadnavis to form a government and questioned the claim of the majority by the BJP led government.

The political strategy adopted of BJP in Maharashtra which was very similar to that in Haryana evidently suffered a setback with the SC ruling. The Ajit Pawar after teaming with BJP for a few days had secured a clean chit in the irrigation scam and will return to NCP and probably would be a cabinet member in the future govt as per insider reports.