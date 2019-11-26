Senior NCP leader request Sharad Pawar to take back Ajit Pawar

Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Tuesday said that Ajit pawar, who joined the BJP to form government, has contributed to the organisation and appealed to the party president Sharad Pawar that he should be persuaded to return to the party fold. The remarks from the senior NCP leaders has come after Ajit Pawar tendered his resignation as deputy chief minister of Maharashtra. His resignation forced BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis to step down just three days after taking oath as the chief minister.

Speaking at the joint meeting of the ‘Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi’ of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, Bhujbal said Ajit Pawar’s presence was necessary to strengthen the fledgling alliance. “Several people have worked hard for the the NCP. I want to mention, Ajit Dada’s contribution is big in this regard. Mistakes happen…We need some key people to be around to strengthen this alliance,” Bhujbal said.