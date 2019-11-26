Srilanka’s top cop who investigated high-profile cases escapes Rajapaksa reign

A top police officer, who had investigated many high profile cases had fled the island country after receiving death threats.

Detective Nishanta Silva was responsible for the investigation of many human rights violations and other civil cases against the Rajapaksa brothers, Mahinda and Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the now PM and President of Sri Lanka after Nov 16 elections.

It is reported that Sri Lanka had issued alerts to all airports to stop police officials from leaving the island without permission.