“This is start of BJP’s end” : Nawab Malik after  Fadnavis quits as CM

NCP Spokesperson Nawab Malik said on Tuesday that Party supremo Sharad Pawar had told him that Uddhav Thackeray will be the next Maharashtra Chief Minister. Malik speaking to news agency ANI said, “Sharad Pawar saheb had said that Uddhav ji will be the Chief Minister and Uddhav ji has also agreed to this.”

Maliks also said that the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance will last for a long time. “Our alliance(NCP-Shiv Sena-Congress) will last for a long time. This is the start of BJPs end, BJP has become very arrogant,” he said.