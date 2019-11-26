UAE launches new portal for private and public jobs

UAE launched another jobs portal on Tuesday to aid Emiratis in finding employment in 160 professions – public and private sectors.Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, has launched the ‘UAE Jobs Bank’, as part of the implementation of the Cabinet’s resolution that oblige all government entities and private sector to prioritise the employment of UAE nationals in 160 targeted professions to support the Emiratisation portfolio.

The launched was announced during the 3rd UAE Government annual meetings chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, in the presence of Their Highnesses the Crown Princes.

The “UAE Jobs Bank” is an e-government platform that allows UAE nationals to apply directly to jobs offered by government entities and the private sector. The number of these targeted professions is 160 targeted, which includes 5,000 job titles.