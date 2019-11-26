US, Beijing reach ‘common understanding’ on trade, China says

Top Chinese and US trade negotiators spoke by phone and agreed to continue to work toward a preliminary agreement for resolving their tariff war, the Chinese Commerce Ministry said Tuesday.

In a brief notice, the ministry said that Vice Premier Liu He and other senior officials spoke with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin early Tuesday Beijing time.

“They discussed issues related to a “phase-one” deal and agreed to maintain communication on remaining issues,” the US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said.