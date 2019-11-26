World’s largest flower carpet made by marigold flower from India enter Guinness Book: Video

A flower carpet made by marigold flowers from India has entered the Guinness Book of World Records. The flower carpet named ‘Flowers of Tolerance’ was laid at the Dubai Festival City. The carpet was made by around 41,444 kilograms of marigold flowers from Bangalore.

The flowers harvested from Bangalore and surrounding areas like Devanahalli and Chikkaballapur. The flowers were loaded to Dubai in a chartered Boeing 777 flight by DHL Global Forwarding on Friday. The flower consignment was managed by Air India SATS CoolPort. Air India SATS CoolPro kept the flowers fresh and fragrance intact through temperature monitoring. Kempegowda International Airport in Bangalore is one of the main hub of flower exporting.