16 year old boy ties her cousin to bed and rapes her, gets arrested

A 16-year aged boy tied her cousin sisters’ arms and legs to the bed and raped her. The incident was revealed when the 15-year-old girl disclosed the act of rape to her teacher after she fainted at school.

The girl’s mother asked her to assist her sister-in-law in household chores as she was feeling ill. The girl went to her uncle’s home and after some time her auntie left her niece and son alone at home to seek medical help. The boy groped his sister, tied her hand and legs to the bed and raped her, the official said.

The boy has been arrested and a case has been filed, Gurgaon police official said, adding that further investigations are underway.