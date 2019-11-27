21 Hindu migrants from Pakistan granted Indian citizenship

Rajasthan : 21 Hindu migrants from Pakistan, who had been living in the state, were granted Indian citizenship today. They were handed over the citizenship certificates at the District Collectorate in Jaipur today.

Rajasthan: 21 Hindu migrants from Pakistan, who had been living in the state, were granted Indian citizenship today. They were handed over the citizenship certificates at the District Collectorate in Jaipur today. pic.twitter.com/6LgzyCwZsH — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2019