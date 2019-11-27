Latest NewsIndia

21 Hindu migrants from Pakistan granted Indian citizenship

Nov 27, 2019, 08:00 pm IST
Less than a minute

Rajasthan : 21 Hindu migrants from Pakistan, who had been living in the state, were granted Indian citizenship today. They were handed over the citizenship certificates at the District Collectorate in Jaipur today.

