Earlier it has been confirmed that Vineeth Sreenivasan’s new film will have Pranav Mohanlal playing the lead role. Now it is also reported that Nivin Pauly will also play a crucial role in the film.

The shooting of the film will start next Nivin will be appearing in a guest role in the film. It is also rumoured that either Kalyani Priyadarshan or Keerthy Suresh will play the female lead in the film.