Akshay Kumar film ‘Bell Bottom’ lands in big trouble,Tangled in red tape

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar had won the hearts of many by sharing a vintage poster of his upcoming movie ‘Bell bottom’.The actor is quite busy these days with many movies under his belt, and some at post-production stages.

His latest film Bell bottom may face legal charges as there are allegations that it is a remake of a Kannada film with the same name. As the remake rights of this film are with stunt choreographer Ravi Verma, he is about to launch a complaint seeking action against the film. Ravi Verma was not informed about the remake of his film as per allegation.