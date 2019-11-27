Character poster of ‘ Prathi Poovankozhi’ released

The character poster of Malayalam film ‘ Prathi Poovankozhi’ has been released. The character poster was released by Mammootty.

The film is directed by Rosshan Andrrews. The film has Manju Warrier playing the lead role. The film also mark the Rosshan Andrrews’s debut in acting. The filmmaker is playing the main antagonist in the film. Rosshan is playing a negative character named Antappan.

‘Prathi Poovankozhi’ is penned by Unni R. The film has Manju Warrier and Ansuree as sales girls working in a textile shop. ‘Prathi Poovankozhi’ also has ‘Kumbalangi Nights’ fame Grace Antony, Saiju Kurup, Alencier Ley Lopez and ‘Marimayam’ Sreekumar as part of the cast.

G Balamurugan is the cinematographer and Gopi Sunder is handling the music department. The film is bankrolled by Gokulam Gopalan under the banner of Sri Gokulam Films. The film will hit screens on December 20.