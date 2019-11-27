Class 12 student stabbed by schoolmate in side class

A class 12 student has been stabbed by his schoolmate in the classroom. The shocking incident took place in Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

As per the police the incident took place in Saint RC convent school. Amit Sharma, the injured student has been admitted to a hospital and is in critical condition.

The accused Ritik Kataria is a student of class 11. Sharma was stabbed by Kataria during a confrontation between them. The accused is absconding. Kataria was been expelled from the school. Police has registered a case against Kataria.