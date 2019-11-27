Dalit nurse Sexually harassed in Amethi hospital,12 hospital staffers to face legalities

A Dalit nurse was allegedly sexually harassed in an Amethi hospital run by Sanjay Gandhi memorial trust. Munshiganj police had registered a case against 12 on the basis of prima face account including hospital chairman, Vice-chairman and 10 other hospital staff.

The 45 aged Dalit nurse alleged that when Hospital chairman Bholanath Tiwari came to know that she was helping his earlier sexual assault victim and a lady staff working at the same hospital, he came with goons the following night to her home. The goons broke into her home and tried to sexually assault her. They left after threatening the nurse of dire consequences if she helped the earlier victim or speak about the assault on her.

The Dalit woman alleges that till now Munshiganj Police had not recorded her testaments and the assaulters are still at large threatening her life.