Deve Gowda,”BJP using money power and govt machinery to clutch on power”,Hints political change after by-election

Former PM and Janata Dal(secular) supremo HD Devegowda hinted of a political change in Karnataka after the by-elections. He ruled out a possible alliance with congress though he stated that both parties do have a common goal of ensuring the defeat of national traitors.

Expressing his amusement on NCP-Shivsena-Congress alliance to keep BJP at bay Gowda said if the aghada alliance could withstand a time test of 5 years then it is a sure sign of marked changes in nations polity.

He accused the BJP of using money power and misusing institutions like the Enforcement Directorate to harass the opposition and said it was this which made Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa confident enough to claim that they would win in all the 15 seats. “We have our limitations and have devised our strategy accordingly,” he added.