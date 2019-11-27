Fadnavis gets reply for his ‘three wheel remark’from Ashak Chawan:” Three wheels better than two “

Senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan hit out at Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Devendra Fadnavis for his ‘three wheels’ remark on Aghada alliance saying, “Three wheels are better than two wheels.”

Devendra Fadnavis before resigning as the CM of Maharashtra took considerable time to corner Shivsena and derived an analogy of an auto-rickshaw to the aghada alliance of NCP-Shivsena and Congress. He asked to imagine what will happen if an auto-rickshaw had its three wheels facing in three directions.

Meanwhile, Aditya Thackeray had assured Maharashtra that the aghada alliance will provide a stable govt, He was speaking after the meet with governor Koshyari. The aghada alliance unanimously elected Udhav Thackeray as its leader and the swearing-in ceremony of Udhav will be commenced on November 28 at Shivaji Park 5 PM.