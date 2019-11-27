Honor killing :UP court sentences life term for mother and Uncle for killing teenager

A UP court in Baliya district had delivered its ruling for the three-year-old honor killing of Saraswati 18. The court handed over life term sentences for Saraswati’s mother and paternal uncle for killing her and later charring the body and hiding the remnants in a trashed tent.

The incident happened in 21 May 2016 when Durgawati doubted her daughter having an affair with youth and killed her with the help of paternal uncle Birda Gond. The court also ordered a monetary penalty of 10,000 each for Durgawati and Birda Gond.