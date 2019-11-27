Indian-American student raped and killed in Chicago ,US

A 19-year-old Indian American student was found dead at the back seat of her family-owned car. The police investigation and CCTV footages revealed that she was raped and later strangulated to death by Donald Thurman (26) who has a sexual assault crime history. He was arrested near the Blue line metro and has confessed for the crime.

Ruth George, originally hailing from Hyderabad and an honors student at the University of Illinois was missing for her return time from the campus and the worried family ringed her phone to which there was no response. Police were informed and they then requested assistance from the FBI Evidence Response Team to assist in the processing of the crime scene and to complete forensics on the vehicle.

“All of us are devastated by the loss of Ruth George, a member of our Honours College and a talented kinesiology student with dreams and aspirations to become a health professional and help others. Our thoughts, our hearts, and our condolences are with her family and friends during this trying period, University Chancellor Michael D Amiridis said in a statement.

The campus was decorated with Yellow ribbons in honor of Ruth George, whom the school gymnastics teacher recalled as the student with the ‘brightest smile’ and said she will be dearly missed.