The Lok Sabha today passed the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019, by voice vote. The Bill was introduced in the house by the Minister of Amit Shah to amend the provisions of the Special Protection Group Act, 1988, which provides for the constitution and regulation of the Special Protection Group (SPG).

The Bill seeks to restrict the facility of SPG security to former PMs for a period of 5 years after leaving office, to ensure its efficiency.