Maharashtra Shiv Sena Govt may scrap PM Modi’s Bullet Train project

Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP front is likely to stop key projects like the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, a Sena official said.”However many trees the MMRCL (Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited) has cut, going forward not one more will be cut. Uddhav Thackerayji said this… this government will work for the people,” party spokesperson Manisha Kayande said.

“Nothing has changed so far as the Nanar project is concerned. From what I know this issue has been decided and it has been closed. As far as the bullet train is concerned,.. we had decided earlier as well. If it is causing so much harm to so many people, why should we go ahead with it?” she added.

“Our priority is farmers… personally feel don’t need (a) bullet train,” Deepak Kesarkar, a Sena MLA and Minister of State in the earlier state government, said earlier today.