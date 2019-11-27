Man drowns while filming TikTok video in pond with jallikattu bull : Watch Video

Vigneswaran, a resident of Rayarpalayam near Karumathampatty in Coimbatore district, is a bull enthusiast and owned many bulls in his house. He prepares the bulls to participate in rekla races and jallikattu events across the state. He was also popular on the entertainment mobile application TikTok for uploading short videos featuring the bulls and himself.

On Wednesday, November 20, he and his friends Parameswaran, Buvaneswaran and Madhavan had gone to a pond in Vadugapalayam to take bath and wash his bull. They had uploaded the video on Thursday and received over 1,000 views, which prompted them to do another video and upload it. Encouraged by the ‘views’ on the video, the men went to the pond again on Thursday, to repeat the stunt. The latest video uploaded by Vigneswaran in his TikTok page six days ago shows a bull jumping inside the water, trying to shake off a man who was sitting on it.

While Vigneswaran was on the bull, his friends were standing a little away, filming it. Suddenly, the bull got disturbed and moved to a deeper area in the pond, throwing Vigneswaran off its back. Seeing this, Vigneswaran’s friends tried to reach him and help but couldn’t due to the water’s depth. Vigneswaran, who did not know swimming, drowned to his death in the pond.

The Fire and Rescue Services personnel and the police, who were alerted by the friends, rushed to the spot and fished out Vigneswaran from the pond. His body has been sent for autopsy to the Government Hospital in Coimbatore. The police have registered an FIR in the incident.