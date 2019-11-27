National Day : UAE to release 674 prisoners

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has ordered the release of prisoners ahead of UAE’s 48th National Day.A brief statement issued by the Dubai Media Office on Wednesday said that the VP ordered the release of 674 prisoners from Dubai’s punitive and correctional institutions on the occasion of UAE National Day.

Dubai Attorney General Issam Al Humaidan said that Sheikh Mohammed’s decision to pardon prisoners on Islamic and national occasions reflects his keenness to offer the pardoned inmates a chance to reintegrate into society.Al Humaidan said the Dubai Public Prosecution has started coordinating with Dubai Police to implement the order.