New video calling app launched in UAE

Telecom service provider in UAE, Etisalat has launched a new video calling app. Through this new app named ‘Voico UAE’ customers can have unlimited voice and video calls as low as Dh5 for both iOS and Android devices.

The users can make voice calls to anyone in the world or chat with family and friends on a ‘Voico UAE’ video call, claims Etisalat.

The customers can also use any of the supported apps, Yzer, BOTIM, C’Me, HiU and the newly added Voico UAE, to make voice and video calls.

The plans are available to Etisalat subscribers (prepaid, postpaid and e-Life home broadband).

Etisalat internet calling plans are an add-on to customers’ existing Etisalat mobile and/or eLife service, the company said.