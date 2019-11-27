New Zealand cricketer wears helmet while bowling : Watch Video

New Zealand cricketer Andrew Ellis, who got hit on the head by a ball last season, has taken no chances this season – he is sporting a customized helmet even when bowling.

Andrew Ellis, the right handed all-rounder, featured for New Zealand in 15 ODIs and 5 T20I, wore a helmet almost identical to that of baseball during the Ford Trophy match on Wednesday.

In 2018, the 37 year old was hit by a shot from Jeet Raval, the impact was so hard that the ball was seen flying over the boundary rope after hitting the bowlers head. Ellis underwent a concussion test later on.