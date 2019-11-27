Nithin Gadkari’s cricket referral to Maharashtra politics gets fitting reply from NCP spokesman Nawab Malik

Taking to Twitter NCP chief Nawab Malik on Tuesday wrote, “BJP leader Nitin Gadkari was saying anything can happen in cricket and politics anytime. Probably he forgot that Sharad Pawar had been the ICC (International Cricket Council), Chairman. Isn’t it clean bowled.”

Nitin Gadkari’s cricket referral came a day ago, as Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday morning took oath as the Maharashtra CM, putting the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP in a fix. However, the instant government had to step down after 3 days as Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar resigned notwithstanding the assembly floor test as directed by the apex court. One among the active political veterans-Sharad Pawar’s agility and tactics is regarded as the cause for favorable tide for the alliance.

