PBL Auction: PV Sindhu retained by Hyderabad Hunters

In badminton, the Hyderabad Hunters team had retained the World champion PV Sindhu for a record price of 77 lakh in the auction for the fifth season of the Premier Badminton League .

The defending champion club, Bengaluru Raptors has bought the World number 1 women’s singles player Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei for the joint highest amount of Rs 77 lakh . B.Sai Praneeth was also retained by Bengaluru Raptors for Rs 32 lakh.

Men’s doubles players B Sumeeth Reddy (Rs 11 lakhs by Chennai Superstarz) and Chirag Shetty (Rs 15.50 lakhs by Pune 7 Aces) were retained by their respective teams.

National badminton coach Pullela Gopichand’s daughter Gayatri Gopichand was picked up by Chennai Superstarz, while young Assamese shuttler Ashmita Chaliha was bought by her home team North Eastern Warriors for Rs 3 lakhs.

India’s London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal has pulled out of the 2020 event to prepare herself for the next international season. Another Indian player Kidambi Srikanth pulled out of the event to focus on international events ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The next edition of PBL will see a total of 74 Indian shuttlers in action from January 20 to February 9.