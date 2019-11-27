Pragya Thakur again elevates Godse as ‘Deshbhakt’, This time in Parliament

BJP MP from Bhopal Pragya Thakur again mentioned Nathuram Godse, as a valiant national hero. Pragya’s mention was at Lok Sabha’s winter session which soon grabbed the attention of other members who expressed there written concern to the speaker.

Following this DMK MP, A Raja read a writing bt Godse himself which reveals the real reason for assassinating Mahatma Gandhi. Pragya replied that the briefing is not enough to declare Godse is not a ‘Desh Bhakt’.Raja said the fact that Godse conspired to murder Gandhi for 32 years is enough to stamp him a murderer.

Earlier during by-elections, Prajna had announced that Godse is a real ‘Desh bhakt’, to which PM Modi said in an interview that he will never forgive her for what she claimed.