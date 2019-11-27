Release date of ‘Lootcase’ announced

The release date of Bollywood film ‘Lootcase’ starring Kunal Khemu is announced. The film will be released on April 10,2020. This was announced by the makers on Tuesday.

The comedy film was earlier scheduled to release on October . The film also stars Gajraj Rao, Rasika Dugal, Ranvir Shorey and Vijay Raaz. The film is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and is bank rolled by Fox Star Studios and Soda Films productions.

The story of the film revolves around a middle-aged family man who comes across a suitcase full of money.

” Lootcase has received a lot of praise for its fun filled and thrilling trailer from fans and industry peers like. The makers of the movie had adopted a unique marketing campaigns where the posters and even the songs are all inspired from other famous movies”said the makers in a statement.