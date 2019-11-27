Seven Islamic miltants sentenced to death by Bangladeshi court for 2016 Cafe attack

A special court in Dhaka had issued a capital sentence for seven Islamic militants for plotting the 2016 attack on a cafe in Dhaka, which killed more than 20 people, including an Indian girl.

Dhaka Anti-terrorism special court Judge Mojibur Rahman issued the death sentence reading” Hang by the neck until their death”.The seven convicts were observed by the court to have financed, supplied weapons or directly helped those who fired Holey Artisan Bakery in Dhaka’s UPmarket Gulshan area on July 1, 2016, killing 20.