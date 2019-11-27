Sunny Leone sizzles in a floral monokini: See pics

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone is a internet sensation. The former adult film star is one of the most ‘googled’ celebrity in India.

Sunny with her husband Daniel Weber is on vacation. The couple is spending quality time in Dubai.

Now the actress has shared some pictures of her on social media. The photos has been rocking internet.

Sunny has shared her monokini pictures on her Instagram handle. In the picture Sunny can be seen wearing a floral monokini. ” Love Dubai’, Sunny captioned the photo.

See the pictures: