Telecoms giant AT&T launches headphones in India: Know specifications and price

Telecom giants AT& T has launched headphones in India. The US company announced the launch of its range of personal audio products in India.

The Fortune 10 company has launched a pair of wired and Bluetooth over-the-ear headphones.

1.AT&T HPM10 Over-Ear Wired Headphones–

1. 40 mm drivers

2. Inline mic for hands free calling

3. Lightweight design and collapsible headband for easy portability

4. Universal 3.5 mm jack with no sound loss

2. AT&T PBH20 Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphones–

1. Supports playbacks for up to 6 hours

2. Metal alloy housing with 40 mm neodymium drivers

3. Noise reduction capability

4. Light-weight design, adjustable head band with extra padding and extra soft ear pads

5. Built-in Mic for hands-free calling

Priced at Rs 899 and Rs 1,999 respectively, these shall be available on e-commerce websites Amazon and Flipkart.