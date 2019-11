Makers of “Commando 3” have released Vidyut Jammwal’s introductory scene from the movie, and producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah says it’s a bold step and a big gamble.

The makers Wednesday came out with Vidyut’s five minute introductory video from the movie.

“Innovation is the key to reach out today to the audience, we have decided to take a bold step to put out a 5 minute clip of the film as it is.