Vijay Sethupathi to play the villain in Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2

The shooting for the Tamil movie ‘Indian 2’ is progressing. The film is a sequel to the Tamil movie ‘Indian’ released in 1996. Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan is joining his hands together with director Shankar after a longtime.

Kamal Haasan is returning as the freedom-turned-vigilante Senapathi. Kajal Agarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Siddharth, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Nedumudi Venu and many others are part of the cast.

But now it is rumoured that ‘Makkal Selvan’ Vijay Sethupathi has been brought on board to play the villain in the film. During the recently held ‘Ungal Naan’ event, Sethupathi had revealed that he was approached for a role in ‘Indian 2’, but couldn’t do it that time. On stage, he also made a request to Kamal Haasan to to give him another opportunity. It looks like the offer has reached him again.

Earlier, Vijay Sethupathi had played Rajinikanth’s villain in ‘Petta’. He is also the prime antagonist in the Vijay starrer ‘Thalapathy 64’, shoot for which is currently underway.