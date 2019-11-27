World’s most powerful military muscles, Read were India and Pakistan stands in the Index

A report of ‘Global fire powers 2019’ is recently published which ranks world nations on the basis of their military might.

According to the report US Army tops the list of 137 nations closely followed by Russia.US has a total of 144,872,845 military personals,13398 fighter planes, and 24 Aircraft carriers. China stands at third place in the Index. India is in fourth position with a total of 34,62,500 military personals. India has 2082 fighter planes and 4184 battle tanks. India has also one aircraft carrier.

Pakistan is at the fifteenth place with 96,344,277 military personals,1342 fighter planes, and 2200 battle tanks.