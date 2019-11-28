41 killed, many injured in heavy rain, landslides

At least 41 people were killed and dozens of others were injured in landslides and heavy rainfall in Democratic Republic of Congo(DRC) on Wednesday.

Around 4,30,000 people were affected in the natural calamity in the African country. 300 homes has been flooded. The bridge connecting Lemba and Ngaba districts has been collapsed and another bridge was destroyed in Kisenso district.

” The office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs says that torrential rains since October along the Ubangi River have caused flooding impacting nearly 430,000 people” said Stephane Dujarric, the Spokesperson of UN Secretary General.

Earlier in January around 50 people were killed in landslides and floods.