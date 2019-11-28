American house owner surprised seeing unusual intruder inside bedroom,Confused to call police or wildlife dept

An Oklahoma house owner after holidaying for Thanks Giving day November 28-a National holiday in the US, returned home to another surprise. There was a big mule deer waiting for him in the bedroom. At first, baffled to call police or wildlife dept he informed Oklahoma police which came for assistance.

The Edmond Police Department posted a video to Facebook showing officers coming face to face with the “holiday intruder” Tuesday. Officers escorted the deer out of the home.