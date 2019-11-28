Arrest warrant issued against woman for having sex on bus

A court has issued a arrest warrant against a woman for indulging in sex in bus. The incident took place in New South Wales in Australia.

A woman named Wonder French,engaged in sexual activity with Ryan Jones aged 24 in a back seat of bus on March 29. The police has registered case against the duo for indecent behaviour in a public place and for abusive remarks.

The driver of the bus has given statement that he has seen the duo engaging in sex in the rear-view mirror. The police has accused that the woman has said abusive comments against police who arrived at the spot.

The court has punished Wonder French aged 31 for indecent behaviour in the bus. But she was absent on the court .That is why the court has issued arrest warrant against her.

The magistrate pointed out that it is the second time that she is being absent in the court. The police has excluded Ryan as he is having mental health issue.