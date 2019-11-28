Dhanush’s English film to be released in China

Tamil actor Dhanush’s maiden Hollywood film titled ‘The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir’ has been released earlier this year on June. Now the film is all set to release in China. As per reports the film will be released around 13,000 screens in China on Friday, 29 November.

‘The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir’ directed by Ken Scott is based on the novel, ‘The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir Who Got Trapped In An IKEA Wardrobe’, written by Romain Puertolas. The film got screened at the Norwegian International Film Festival and Barcelona Sant-Jordi International Film Festival.

The film has earned decent reviews from the part of the critics. The film also did well in box-office.