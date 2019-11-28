Digitek launched new neckband earphones: Specification, price

Digitek has launched a new neckband earphone. The new neckband earphone is named DBE-021. The black coloured earphone is priced at Rs. 799.The product is available in all stores and via e-commerce websites Amazon & Flipkart.

The earphone is built with support for Bluetooth V 5.0 providing connectivity upto 10m of barrier-free space. It is also slated with echo cancellation and noise reduction technology. Users should get up to 5 hours of playback time on a single charge of the device of upto 1 hour.

The device have good, comprehensive, easy-to-use controls which shall let the user pick up phone calls, change music and perform auto-redial. It also have an in-built microphone.

The device’s smart power OFF function has been claimed to automatically turn off the device when not connected to any smartphone within 8 minutes.