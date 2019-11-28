Forex Market: Indian rupee gains over US dollar

In the forex market, the domestic currency Indian rupee has today in early hours trading gained over the US dollar. As per the market experts the positive opening of Indian share markets, weakened US dollar and easing crude oil prices has supported the upward rally of Indian rupee.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 71.33 and then raised upwards and touched at 71.32 gaining by 3 paise over US dollar.

On Wednesday the Indian rupee has settled trading at 71.35 against the US dollar.

The ‘Dollar Index’ which gauges the strength of US currency against a basket of six currencies slipped down by 0.03% to 98.33.