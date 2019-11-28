Free parking in Dubai, public transport timings announced ahead of UAE National Day: Details Inside

Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced new public transport timings for its services during 48th UAE National Day holidays.

The new timings cover the services of customers happiness centres, paid parking zones, public buses, metro, tram, marine transport, driving schools and testing and registration centres, as follows:

Customers Happiness Centres:

Customers Happiness Centres will be closed from December 1 to December 3, and resume duty on December 4.

The smart centre at RTA’s Head Office, Umm Al Ramool, will remain open 24/7 during the holiday period.

Paid Parking Zones:

Paid parking zones (except for multi-level parking terminals) will be free to use from December 1 to December 3, and fees will be reinstated on December 4.

Dubai Metro and Tram:

On December 1 and December 2, the Red Line of Dubai Metro will operate from 5:00am to 1:00 am (of the following day).

The Green Line will start service at 5:30 am and continue up to 1:00 am (of the following day). The tram will be in service from 06:00 am to 01:00 am (of the following day).

Public Buses (Dubai Bus):

At main stations, such as Gold Souq, buses will start service from 4:25 am to 12:29 am (past midnight), and at Ghubaiba from 4:14 am to 12:58 am (past midnight).

At subsidiary stations, buses will operate at Satwa Station from 4:45 am to 11:03 pm, except for C01, which will be running around-the-clock.

At Al Qusais, the bus service timing will be from 4:31 am to 12:08 am (past midnight), at Al Quoz Industrial Station from 5:05 am to 11:35 pm, and at Jebel Ali Station from 4:58 am to 11:30 pm.

Metro Link Buses:

Metro link buses at Rashidiya, Mall of the Emirates, Ibn Battuta, Burj Khalifa, Abu Hail and Etisalat Stations will be in service from 5:00 am to 1:10 am (of the following day). The timing of all metro link services are geared to the timetable of the metro service.

Intercity:

Intercity bus service and commercial buses (at Al Ghubaiba) will be running round-the-clock service to Al Jubail Station, Sharjah, and from 4:36 am to 1:00 am (of the following day) to Abu Dhabi.

Subsidiary Stations:

At subsidiary stations, the bus service at the Union Square Station will start at 4:25 am and continue up to 1:25 am (of the following day), at Sabkha Station from 6:15 am to 1:30 am (of the following day), at Deira City Centre Station from 5:35 am to 11:30pm, at Karama Station from 6:13 am to 10:23 pm, and at Al Ahli Stadium from 5:55 am to 10:15 pm.

External Stations:

At external stations, the bus service on Sharjah (Al Taawun) Route will start from 5:30 am to 10:00 pm, Ajman Route from 4:30 am to 11:00 pm, Fujairah Route from 5:23 am to 9:39 pm, and Hatta Route from 5:30 am to 9:30 pm.

Marine Transport:

From November 29 to December 3, marine transport means will operate as follows:

Water Bus at Marina Station (Marina Mall, Marina Walk, Marina Terrace, Marina Prominade) will operate from 12:00 at noon to 00:00 (midnight).

From Jaddaf Water Transport Station to Dubai Water Canal Station, the service will run from 12:15 pm to 5:45 pm, and from Dubai Water Canal Station to Jaddaf Station, the water bus will be in service from 2:10 pm to 7:40 pm.

Dubai Ferry will make five journeys between Al Ghubaiba and Dubai Marina Station and the service will start in each station at 11:00 am, 1:00 pm, 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm and 6:30 pm.

From Al Ghubaiba to Sharjah Aquarium Stations, the service timing will be from 2:00 pm to 10:30 pm; and from Sharjah Aquarium to Ghubaiba, the service will be running 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm. At Sheikh Zayed Road Station (tourist service), the service time will be from 04:00 pm to 10:00 pm.

Service centres (technical testing) will be closed from December 1 to 3, and will resume duty on December 4, 2019.