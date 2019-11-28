‘iLUMI’- the LED lamp-Bluetooth speaker combination launched in India: Price and specification

A brand new product has been launched by Portronics. The device named ‘iLUMI’ is a multi-coloured, multi-purpose lamp with an inbuilt Bluetooth speaker.

The product comes with 12-month warranty. This new product is available in all multiple retail and e-commerce stores. It is priced at Rs 2,999.

Features of iLUMI:

LED Lamp with Speaker: The device is equipped with a 3-watt speaker and a 2 watt LED lamp. While the LED lamp shall allow three different levels of brightness, the inbuilt wireless Bluetooth speaker will allow music to play, via your smartphone.

One-Touch Operation: One can change the brightness level and choose from amongst the 5 colours with one touch, by simply pressing the mesh-top of the device. With its inbuilt microphone and 3-watt Bluetooth speaker, you can also take calls.

Multicolored LED Lights: iLUMI comes equipped with 5 different LED lights, and 3 different brightness levels to suit each individual exclusively. One can also opt for the LED lights to synchronize with the beats of music.

Portable and Rechargeable: The device is made of high quality ABS plastic and can be carried around making the device highly portable. It comes with rechargeable 2000 mAh Li-Ion battery.