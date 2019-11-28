Malayalam producers association bans actor Shane Nigam

Producers’ Association has banned actor Shane Nigam. The association representatives declared the ban on the actor in a press meet held here on Thursday.

Superstars like Mammootty and Mohanlal have not behaved like this, association leaders M Renjith and Anto Joseph said.Along with non-cooperation, the producers also levelled serious allegations against the actor. A group of young people in the Malayalam film industry are addicted to drugs. Intoxicating substances like LSD are brought to locations, the producers alleged.

“The behaviour of Shane who has acted in two three films cannot be tolerated. Veyil and Qurbani will no longer be made” said Renjith.