Men’s Hockey World Cup to be held in India

The 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup will be held in in India. This is the second consecutive time that India is hosting the World Cup. The tournament will be held from January 13 to 29.

Hockey World Cup will be held in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela In Odisha. This was announced by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik .

Bhubaneswar’s Kalinga Stadium will host the game’s showpiece tournament for the second consecutive time after successfully conducting the event in 2018, which was won by Belgium.

Earlier Bhubaneswar has hosted some big international sporting events, including the 2017 Asian Athletics Championships, 2017 FIH Hockey World League Final, FIH Men’s Series Finals in 2019 and the recently-concluded FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers.

Bhubaneswar, the state capital of Odisha is also one of the venues for the 2020 FIFA Women’s U-17 World Cup.