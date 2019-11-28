Multiple roads in Dubai will be closed this Friday: Details inside

The Road and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has informed that multiple roads in Dubai will be closed on Friday, November 29, 2019. The roads are closed due to the 10th Anniversary of the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge.

The RTA informed that the roads are closed to ensure the safety of both the cyclists and Dubai residents.

Some of the major streets to be closed include Hessa Street, First Al Khail Street and Expo Road. Check the table below for all locations and timings.

The 100km route will start and end at the Dubai Autodrome in Dubai Motor City.