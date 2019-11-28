“Nathuram Godse wasn’t a terrorist”,says BJP MLA

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Surendra Singh on Thursday said Nathuram Godse was not a terrorist but just committed a mistake.”Godse was not a terrorist. Those who are involved in anti-national activities are terrorists,” Ballia MLA Surendra Singh said.

While talking to reporters, Singh said Godse committed a mistake. “He should have not killed patriot Gandhi ji. The Ballia MLA used the Hindi word bhool for “mistake”.

Singh, however, did not reply when asked if Godse was a patriot

On Wednesday, Pragya Thakur stirred controversy with an interjection during Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader A Raja’s reference to Godse in Parliament. Albeit her remarks were later expunged from the record, yet it gave enough ammo in the hands of the opposition parties to create a furore.

During a discussion on the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019, A Raja had referred to a statement made by Godse before a court on why he killed Mahatma Gandhi. Pragya Thakur’s reaction was in response to A Raja’s narrative.