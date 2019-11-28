National Day: UAE announces discount on traffic fines

Fujairah Police has announced a 50 per cent discount on all traffic fines registered in the emirate.The discount, in line with the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, spans all the traffic violations registered on the roads of the emirate of Fujairah before November 30, they pointed out.

“Discounted fines can be paid out over two months, effective from December 2 to February 2.””The move is aimed to encourage motorists to clear their debts, bring happiness to the public, and share the auspicious occasion of the 48th UAE National Day celebrations.”

The Fujairah Police will make arrangements to facilitate fine payments in all of its police stations and through other methods, they added.