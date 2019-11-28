Nokia set to launch Smart TV with JBL audio in India : Price and Features

Nokia has confirmed the launched date of its Smart TV. Nokia Smart TV will launch on December 5 and it will be exclusively available on Flipkart. The company has started sending out media invites for the launch event. Nokia has already shared some information regarding the TV launch including the audio. A number of things have already leaked online including display details, and images hinting at the design.Taking a closer look at the launch event, it may seem surprising that Nokia is entering the TV market.

However, similar to HMD Global, Flipkart has secured the rights to use the Nokia brand name for its Smart TVs. Flipkart will handle all aspects of the Smart TV business in the Indian market including marketing and distribution. As per leaked information, the company is gearing up to launch its first Nokia Smart TV with model 55CAUHDDN. This model will feature a 55-inch display along with 4K UHD resolution.