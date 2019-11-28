Onion price crosses Rs 100 per kg mark in Kerala

Onion prices which have been rising for weeks now have crossed the psychological mark of Rs 100 a kg in Kerala. People are now trying to cut down on the kitchen staple whose price has been going up for the past two months.

In market the wholesale rate of onion is Rs 97- Rs 100 per kilogram. In retail shops, they sell for 100-110 a kilogram. “The price of onions has crossed 100 rupees and shallots cost 55 rupees for 1/4 kilogram. People can’t avoid it so they have reduced their consumption to half.

Some people used to buy five kilograms a month, and now they buy only two kilograms,” a trader said. The price of onions has shot up in many parts of the country.Earlier on November 20, the union cabinet approved the import of 1.2 lakh metric tonnes onion in view of its high prices in the market.