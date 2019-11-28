“Our family has a patent on crying”, says HD Kumaraswamy

Former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday said his family has got a patent on crying as he took objection to Union minister D V Sadananda Gowda’s comment that shedding tears during election was their family business.

“I will say that our family has a patent over it (shedding tears). Ours is a life of emotions and tears are an expression of pain in our hearts, Kumaraswamy told reporters at Hunsur.

While campaigning for the JD(S) candidate contesting the assembly bypoll, Kumaraswamy burst into tears at Kikkeri in KR Pet segment on Wednesday, saying people of Mandya had deserted him by defeating his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy in the Lok Sabha election earlier this year.

Commenting on Kumaraswamy turning emotional, Sadananda Gowda had cautioned people against the “flood of tears.”He said the flood caused by tears is more dangerous than the flood that ravaged 22 districts of Karnataka in August and October.The union minister even termed that shedding tears during election is the tradition of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda’s family.

Dear Sadananda Gowda, I don’t know how to cry applying Vicks or glycerine. I cry when I see the poor people in tears, Kumaraswamy said.